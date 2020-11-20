Man charged with 2-year-old boy’s death in suspected DUI crash in Palmdale

A suspected drunk driver was charged with the death of a 2-year-old boy killed in a car crash in Palmdale last week, officials said Friday.

Devon Devere Dorsey, 26, of California City was driving under the influence with a woman and her two children on Nov. 15 when he crashed into a dirt embankment near Avenue P and 240th Street East, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The woman was injured and 2-year-old Michael Bonner died in the crash, officials said.

Dorsey faces one felony count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, gross vehicular manslaughter, two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death and one misdemeanor count of driving when privilege suspended or revoked, the DA’s Office said.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 13 years in state prison if convicted as charged.

Dorsey, whose bail was set at $2 million, pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday.

The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.