Man charged with arson after allegedly firebombing LAPD station in Canoga Park

A law enforcement source shared surveillance video of a man who allegedly threw a molotov cocktail at a community police station in Canoga Park in May 2021.

A man who allegedly firebombed a Los Angeles Police Department community station in Canoga Park over the weekend has been charged with arson, officials announced Tuesday.

Jonathon Rosin, 24, of Canoga Park, faces one felony count each of use of destructive device and explosive to injure/destroy and arson of an inhabited structure or property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred about 12:55 a.m. Sunday, when Rosin walked up to the front doors of the Topanga Community Police Station at 21500 block of Schoenborn Street.

He allegedly lit a glass bottle that contained a flammable liquid and threw it at the front window of the station, according to the LAPD.

“Upon contact with the window the bottle shattered and ignited the flammable liquid,” police said in a news release. The flames were eventually put out by a supervisor.

Multiple LAPD personnel witnessed the incident on the station’s surveillance system, police said. Surveillance video later obtained by KTLA shows the hooded man walk up to the station and throw the molotov cocktail at the door, and flames can then be seen breaking out.

Officers then chased Rosin east on Schoenborn Street and he was eventually taken into custody.

Rosin pleaded not guilty in connection with the case and is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on June 22.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing LAPD officers, appeared skeptical that L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón would charge Rosin with a serious crime.

“Unfortunately, with a district attorney like George Gascon, there’s a good chance the firebomber’s crime will be pled down to starting an illegal campfire with a sentence recommendation of no s’mores at bedtime and a group therapy session to determine how society contributed to this crime,” union officials wrote.

“Everyone should feel safe in their workplace and that includes police officers,” Gascón said in a statement of his own announcing the charges. “We will not tolerate brazen acts of violence directed at anyone.”