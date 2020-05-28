Man charged with assaulting Burbank police officer with van in CVS parking lot

A man who allegedly tried to steal alcohol from a CVS Pharmacy has been charged with assaulting a Burbank Police officer with his van, officials said Thursday.

The incident happened Sunday around 12:05 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy located at 511 N. Hollywood Way after witnesses called to report a man stealing bottles of alcohol. Responding officers attempted to detain the man, who has since been identified as Mushegh Darbinyan, but he refused to comply and instead got into his parked vehicle, the Burbank Police Department said in a news release.

“Suddenly, Darbinyan reversed out of a parking space, with his driver door open. The police officer became wedged in between the door and the van, and was dragged several yards, before being thrown to the ground,” Burbank police said in a statement.

Darbinyan fled the scene in his van, police said, but the injured officer was able to get up, radio for help and get into his own vehicle to give chase.

The police officer tried to catch up with him but lost sight of the van.

Detectives arrested Darbinyan near his residence in North Hollywood on Tuesday. After serving a search warrant, detectives found evidence linking him to the police officer’s assault.

Burbank police said Darbinyan is on felony probation for a prior burglary, and investigators determined he also committed two additional thefts at the same CVS on May 3 and May 16. Police said the combined loss from those two incidents was nearly $3,000 in alcohol and cosmetics.

Darbinyan is facing one count each of assault upon a peace officer, grand theft and petty theft.

He is being held without bail and is due to appear in court Thursday.

The police officer was taken to a local hospital after the assault and is currently recovering at home, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Burbank Police Detectives at 818- 238-3210.