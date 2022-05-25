A man faces multiple charges after he allegedly struck three children who were walking to school with their grandparents in Santa Ana earlier this week.

Jason Carlos Guzman, 26, of Valencia, has been charged with seven counts of premeditated attempted murder, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of hit-and-run with injury, and three counts of child abuse. He also faces one count of possession of a flammable liquid, one misdemeanor count of brandishing a deadly weapon, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run with property damage, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident unfolded about 8 a.m. Monday when Guzman told a staff member at Taft Elementary School in Santa Ana that he was going to use the bathroom at the school. The school employee apparently told Guzman to leave, and he did, officials said.

However, he then allegedly crashed into a parking barrier in the school’s parking lot while leaving in a Mazda Protégé and accelerated onto a sidewalk, causing him to crash into a group of school children who were walking to campus.

Three of the children, girls aged 6, 9 and 10, “flew into the air after being hit by the vehicle,” according to the DA’s Office.

The youngest victim was struck the day before her 7th birthday, officials said. None of the children suffered serious injuries in the crash.

While leaving the scene, Guzman is accused of hitting an SUV occupied by a woman and her 11-year-old daughter. Another mother who apparently followed Guzman from the school and saw him strike the girls on the sidewalk, later got out of her vehicle to confront Guzman.

That’s when he allegedly brandished a knife at her, but the woman ran away and was not injured.

Guzman was later found by police with an apparent self-inflicted stab wound to his abdomen. He remains hospitalized after the incident, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad found several containers of flammable liquid in Guzman’s car. Police had previously described the items as “incendiary devices.”

“The actions of a single individual have resulted in undue trauma to the victims he hit as well as countless children, parents, and school staff,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “These children were innocently walking to school on the sidewalk with their grandparents and but for the grace of God, this incident did not result in a child being seriously injured or killed.”