Man charged with attempted murder after caught-on-video attack of 2 LAPD officers at Harbor Station: DA

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and other charges in connection with attacks on two LAPD officers at the Harbor Station in San Pedro over the weekend, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Jose Cerpa Guzman, of Los Angeles, was charged with two counts each of attempted murder on a peace officer and assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He is also facing one felony count each of second-degree robbery, evading and resisting an officer, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, when Guzman allegedly entered the police station in San Pedro and got into a verbal dispute with an officer.

Guzman left the building but returned and at that point allegedly began attacking the officer, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Guzman is accused of grabbing the officer’s gun and striking the officer with it several times, officials said.

A security video from inside the station, obtained by The Los Angeles Times, shows the officer getting knocked to the ground and repeatedly struck with his own gun before Guzman pointed the gun at the officer’s chest at close range.

Guzman also allegedly exchanged gunfire with a second officer who had arrived in the lobby and then fled the scene, officials said.

No one was injured in the shooting, and Guzman was found a short time later when he is accused of resisting arrest.

Guzman is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, and prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $2.2 million. He faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison.