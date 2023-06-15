A 20-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges of attempted murder and felony child endangerment after shooting at an occupied vehicle earlier this year in Riverside County, authorities announced Thursday.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of the shooting in an unincorporated area of North Shore just before 6:30 p.m. on May 19.

The suspect, now identified as North Shore resident David Lemus, was observed in his vehicle throwing bottles at a female passenger he was arguing with. When the driver of another vehicle attempted to intervene and assist, the 20-year-old brandished a handgun and fired a single round into that person’s vehicle, which was occupied by the driver and two juveniles, according to a RCSD news release.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department’s Thermal Station Special Investigations Unit assumed the case.

After Lemus was identified, authorities executed a search warrant at his residence in the 70000 block of North Shore Drive on June 15.

David Lemus, 20, of Riverside County faces attempted murder and child endangerment charges after firing his gun at an occupied vehicle on May 19, 2023. (RCSD)

The 20-year-old was taken into custody and booked in the John Benoit Detention Center for three counts of attempted murder and two counts of felony child endangerment.

The Thermal Station Special Investigations Unit is asking anyone with additional information to contact Corporal McTigue at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling (760)-863-2813. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.