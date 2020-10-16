Man charged with attempted murder, hate crime after allegedly attacking 2 transgender women in MacArthur Park

A man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing two transgender women in separate attacks at a Westlake neighborhood park, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Donoban Fonseca, 24, was charged with three counts each of attempted murder, conspiracy to dissuade a witness and attempting to dissuade a witness, plus two counts of extortion, the DA’s office said in a news release.

He is also accused of committing a hate crime — targeting people he perceived to be gay or members of the LGBTQ community — to benefit a criminal gang during the alleged attacks that occurred over the past three months, according to the news release.

The first incident was reported on Aug. 21, when Fonseca allegedly participated in the stabbing of a transgender woman in MacArthur Park. The victim was again allegedly stabbed in the park on Sept. 1, officials said. It’s unclear whether Fonseca was involved in that victim’s second attack.

Prosecutors also accuse Fonseca of taking part in another stabbing of a transgender woman at the same park last week.

Friends identified the lastest victim as 42-year-old Daniela Hernandez, and previously told KTLA that the attackers spewed hateful language at Hernandez before stabbing her 16 times and slashing her throat.

Fonseca is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. He faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted, officials said.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.