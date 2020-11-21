Man charged with attempting to sexually assault Bell Gardens Petco employee in restroom using scissors

Jaquice Blackman is seen in an undated photo released Nov. 18, 2020, by the Bell Gardens Police Department.

A man was charged Friday with attempting to sexaully assault a 19-year-old woman while armed with scissors in the restroom of a Bell Gardens Petco, officials announced.

Jaquice Blackman, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, was charged with one count each of assault with attempt to commit rape and second-degree burglary, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The cases includes a special allegation of personal use of a deadly weapon — a pair of scissors.

Blackman pleaded not guilty Friday and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 8.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, he allegedly broke into the restroom of a Petco in the Los Jardines Shopping Center on Eastern Avenue and struck the female employee in the face several times. He also attempted to sexually assault her, the DA’s office said.

The victim said she was on her break when she went to the employee restroom and the man, armed with scissors, forced his way in.

“As soon as he came in through the door, I told him to get out, and I guess that wasn’t enough, because he still forced his way in,” the victim, who only wanted to be identified as Jaylene, told KTLA. “As soon as he came in, there was a physical attack.”

Blackman allegedly fled when the victim struggled and screamed.

He was taken into custody Wednesday after the public helped authorities identify him.

If convicted as charged, Blackman faces a possible maximum sentence of more than seven years in state prison. Bail was set at $120,000.