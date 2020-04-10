Man denies charges in alleged carjacking, kidnapping, sexual assault of woman in Downtown Long Beach

A man accused of carjacking and kidnapping a woman as she sat her car in Downtown Long Beach, then repeatedly sexually assaulting her, pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges on Thursday, officials said.

Jacob William Brown, 39, of Long Beach, pictured in a photo released by the Long Beach Police Department following his arrest on March 24, 2020.

Jacob William Brown, 39, of Long Beach faces the possibility of life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court, where he denied charges of carjacking, kidnapping during a sex crime, three counts of assault with intent to commit rape and three counts of forced oral copulation, district attorney’s office spokesman Ricardo Santiago said in a written statement.

The attack took place on March 15 as the victim, described as a 33-year-old woman, had just parked her car in a parking structure outside a friend’s apartment building, according to Long Beach Police Department officials and prosecutors.

“Brown is charged with driving the woman to multiple locations where he sexually assaulted her,” Santiago said. He ran away at the conclusion of the alleged attack.

Long Beach police detectives obtained surveillance camera images depicting suspect, whose body was covered in tattoos. The images were released to the public in hopes of generating leads in the investigation.

The Long Beach Police Department released this image of a man suspected in a kidnapping, carjacking and sexual assault that took place in Long Beach on March 15, 2020.

A warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest on March 19.

Investigators found and arrested Brown on March 24, police said at the time.

Brown was scheduled to return to court for hearing on May 20, officials said. In the meantime, bail has been set at $4.45 million, county booking records show.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department’s Sex Crimes Detail 562-570-7368, or police dispatch at 562-435-6711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

