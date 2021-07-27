Man charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting Korean woman in Santa Monica

A man is facing hate crime and assault charges after allegedly attacking a Korean woman in Santa Monica last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Melvin Taylor, 65, was charged with one count each of attempted second-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon — a car door — and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily harm. The case against Taylor also includes a hate crime allegation.

Taylor is accused of attacking the victim while she parked her car at a meter along the 1500 block of 2nd Street on July 23, according to the DA’s Office.

The defendant allegedly used racial slurs and mentioned the coronavirus while trying to steal the victim’s purse.

No further details about the incident were released. It remains under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department.

“A hate crime against one of us is truly a crime against all of us,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “I am committed to stopping hate in our community.”