Man charged with hate crime after allegedly punching 71-year-old Huntington Beach liquor store clerk

A Garden Grove man is facing hate crime and other charges after allegedly punching a 71-year-old liquor store clerk and making derogatory statements, officials announced Tuesday.

Ralph Stanford Davis III, 51, has been charged with one felony count each of inflicting injury on an older adult, violation of civil rights causing violent injury and a hate crime enhancement. He also faces charges of unlawful tampering of a vehicle for spitting at and punching the vehicle of another customer outside of the Huntington Beach store.

The incident unfolded Sunday, when Davis allegedly made disparaging remarks about the clerk’s nationality before allegedly punching him in the face as the victim tried to close the store’s security gate, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“This clerk should be able to earn a living without living in fear of being randomly attacked because of his nationality,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the news release. “My Hate Crimes Unit will do everything it can to hold these haters accountable and send a strong message that engaging in hate-motivated violence is a crime – and it will be prosecuted.”

Davis is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He faces seven years in prison if convicted as charged.

No further details about the incident have been released.