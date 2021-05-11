Man charged with hate crime after allegedly yelling racial slurs, stabbing Ventura convenience store patron

A man who allegedly yelled racial slurs at and stabbed a Ventura convenience store patron has been charged with a hate crime, officials announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. May 5 when the victim, who is Black, was in a convenience store in the 1000 block of South Petit Avenue.

The suspect, 33-year-old Tyler Clark, allegedly confronted the victim as he was paying for his items, and told him to get out of the store using a racial slur, according to Ventura police.

The victim finished paying for his items and left the store, but was again confronted by Clark outside. The suspect again allegedly used a racial slur and took out a knife.

The victim tried to de-escalate the situation but Clark allegedly lunged at him, stabbing him twice in the torso, officials said.

Clark then used a skateboard to hit the victim while he was incapacitated and left the scene on foot.

Officers located the suspect near Telephone Road and Clinton Avenue, but he ran away. Police chased after Clark for more than 10 minutes before they finally took him into custody.

One officer suffered injuries during the arrest, police said.

The victim suffered moderate to severe injuries during the attack. He was with his girlfriend when the incident occurred.

Clark, of Ventura, has been charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon committed with a hate crime allegation, and one misdemeanor count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 18.

He remains in custody on $145,000 bail.