A man has been charged with a hate crime in connection with the attempted murder of a Black security guard in Pomona last month, officials announced Monday.

Jose Manuel Quezada Jr., 33, faces one count each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. The hate crime allegation was filed along with special allegations of the use of a deadly weapon and infliction of great bodily injury on an elderly victim, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 13, Quezada allegedly made racist remarks toward the 74-year-old guard and attacked him in the parking lot of Rio Rancho Towne Center where the victim was working.

Authorities did not provide further details about the attack, but indicated it remains under investigation by the Pomona Police Department.

Quezada is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 15 after the matter was continued in court on Monday.

“The elderly gentleman in this case was protecting the safety of others when he was viciously attacked,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Racism is a poison that we must boldly confront and oppose to bring about its end.”