A 43-year-old Apple Valley man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and being a felon in possession of firearms, officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of a kidnapping on July 7, at around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Apple Valley and Siskiyou roads where they located the victim and her vehicle.

An investigation into the kidnapping allegations revealed that the suspect, now identified as Larry Johnson, and the victim had been in a relationship. The two had traveled out of state together and when the unidentified woman did not wish to return, the 43-year-old allegedly forced her to return to Apple Valley with him and assaulted her on the trip back, a SBSD news release stated.

“The victim was able to get away from the suspect when they returned to the suspect’s residence in the 17800 block of Siskiyou Road,” the release noted.

A search warrant was executed at Johnson’s residence, with assistance from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division, where authorities found firearms and ammunition.

Firearms and ammunition, seen here, discovered during a search of 43-year-old Larry Johnson’s residence after he was arrested for an alleged kidnapping on July 7, 2023. (SBSD)

Johnson, who has previous felony convictions, was arrested and taken to the High Desert Detention Center where he is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ramires at Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at WeTip.