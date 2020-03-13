Man charged with killing 7-Eleven clerk during Whittier robbery

Whittier police released a surveillance still of the suspect, seen left, on Feb. 22, 2020; a booking photo of Kevin Hall, right, was released by police on March 10, 2020.

A 25-year-old man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting a 7-Eleven clerk in Whittier during a robbery last month, officials said.

Kevin Karnell Hall of Apple Valley faces one count of murder and six counts of second-degree robbery in connection with four store robberies in Los Angeles and Orange counties, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

The case includes special circumstance allegations of murder during the commission of a robbery, murder for financial gain as well as allegations of using a handgun during the crimes, the DA’s office said.

Hall is suspected of fatally shooting 31-year-old Maninder Singh Sahi during a Feb. 22 robbery of a 7-Eleven store at 8438 Santa Fe Springs Road, officials said.

During the robbery, Hall allegedly demanded money from the store clerk, Sahi, and then shot him, even though the man appeared to cooperate with him, according to surveillance video obtained by the Whittier Police Department.

Police released images of the partially-masked robber in hopes of identifying him after the shooting. Hall was eventually identified as the suspect and arrested Tuesday after search warrants were served at two L.A. County locations, police said.

The victim, Sahi, was a father of two young children and had moved to the country to provide financial support to his family in India, police said.

Hall was being held without bail, county booking records show. If convicted as charged, he faces capital punishment or life in prison without the possibility of parole, according the DA’s office.