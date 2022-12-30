A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard near USC earlier this week.

Jave Garanganao was shot and killed during a dispute outside an off-campus USC housing complex in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. outside the apartment building near the intersection of West 23rd and Flower streets.

Los Angeles police officials later indicated Garanganao was trying to escort the suspect from the building’s lobby. The suspect, Alexader Crawford, allegedly shot the victim once he was off the property.

Crawford was found sleeping in a nearby parking structure hours later.

He has been charged with one count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said. He remains in custody on $2 million bail, according to jail records.

“Mr. Garanganao was just trying to do his job when he was tragically killed,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “My heart goes out to the victim’s family and friends who have endured such a tremendous loss during the holiday season.”