Dante Terrel Chapple-Young is seen in a photo released by the LAPD on Jan. 17, 2023.

An Orange County man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day.

Dante Terrel Chapple-Young, 28, was also charged with one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in the death of 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges also include the special allegation that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon, his vehicle.

Chapple-Young was arrested in Albuquerque last week. LAPD’s investigation took them to Long Beach, Anaheim, Arizona and eventually New Mexico. One detective compared Chapple-Young’s ability to elude police to “a game of chess.”

The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Dec. 25 during a large street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Three vehicles were speeding and doing donuts when Chapple-Young, who was driving a black Chevrolet Camaro, lost control after hitting a tow truck being used to block the street and eventually crashed into a crowd standing on the sidewalk.

Elyzza Guajaca is seen in an undated photo provided by her family.

Chapple-Young was then seen on video getting out of the car, getting into a scuffle with the crowd and running away, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The impact from the crash left Guajaca pinned between a light pole and the Camaro. She was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries.

Police are still searching for two other drivers who were doing donuts at the time.

“Ms. Guajaca was working toward a career dedicated to bringing comfort and care to people in our community,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “Her life ended because of a street takeover that benefitted no one and only brought heartache. We join Ms. Guajaca’s family and friends in mourning her death.”