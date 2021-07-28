Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Glassell Park Rite Aid employee

These surveillance images of two suspects wanted in the shooting death of a Rite Aid employee in Glassell Park were released by the Los Angeles Police Department on July 17, 2021.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and other offenses in the fatal shooting of a Glassell Park Rite Aid employee that occurred earlier this month.

Anthony Lemus, aka Manos, is also accused of second-degree robbery by means of force and fear, according to the criminal complaint from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that Lemus used a handgun during the robbery and fatal shooting of 36-year-old Miguel Penaloza.

The shooting occurred July 15 at the store along the 4000 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard.

A makeshift memorial set up outside Rite Aid in Glassell Park on July 16, 2021, shows a picture of a man who loved ones identified as Miguel Penaloza. (ktla)

Penaloza confronted two men who tried to leave the store with two cases of beer they didn’t pay for, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After a brief struggle, one of the thieves shot and killed Penaloza, police said.

Both men then left the store.

Lemus was arrested after he turned himself over to police Monday, and his bail was set at more than $2 million. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

The second suspect remains at large.

Penaloza was a member of employee union United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770, which said employees have been concerned about the store’s safety for months. He had apparently just submitted his notice of resignation.

“Miguel’s beautiful spirit touched the hearts of everyone who knew him and his death has left so many heartbroken and in disbelief. He is mourned by his whole community,” a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for funeral expenses stated. “To everyone who knew him, Miguel was a true friend. Kindhearted, honest, free spirited, loyal, and loving.”

He is survived by his parents, brother, sister, three nephews and partner, according to the fundraising page.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact LAPD Central Bureau’s Detective Riojas at 213-996-4149, or Detective Manriquez at 213-996-4180.