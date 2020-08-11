Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of middle school coach outside Ladera Heights party

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a middle school coach at a party in Ladera Heights last month, officials announced Monday.

Tylon Deshawn Geoffrey White, of Compton, also faces a count of possession of a firearm by a felon and allegations that the crimes were committed in association with a gang, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on July 22 when the victim, Jakeil Reynolds, 25, was walking home from the party along the 5800 block of Holt Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

White allegedly confronted Reynolds and the two men argued before Reynolds was shot to death. White was arrested early the next morning.

Reynolds had worked four years as a coach and athletic assistant at The City School, a middle school in Baldwin Hills.

He is survived by his parents and younger brother. A GoFundMe campaign set up to raise money for the Reynolds family had raised nearly $35,000 as of Monday.

White is scheduled to be arraigned Monday and remains in custody on more than $4 million bail. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison.