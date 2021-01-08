Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of his mother, 6-year-old nephew in Pico-Union home

At left, Maria Rodas and her grandson, Alan Cordova-Robles, are seen in an undated photo from a GoFundMe page. At right, David Cordoba is seen in a July 2, 2017, photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

A 26-year old man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother and 6-year-old nephew in his Pico-Union home.

David Cordoba faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Dec. 22 killings, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Cordoba allegedly killed his mother, 60-year-old Maria Rodas, after a family dispute in the home they shared on the 1800 block of 11th Place.

The defendant’s nephew, Alan Cordova-Robles, was visiting the home and was also stabbed during the ordeal.

The boy’s father, Erik Cordova, said he went to the home to pick up his son, when his brother confronted him and stabbed him in the back. He said he then disarmed his brother. Erik Cordova suffered minor injuries in the attack, according to the DA’s office.

Authorities responded to the area during a welfare check and the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. By then, Cordoba had left the area.

He remained on the run until being arrested on Wednesday. He was booked the following day and remained in custody Friday on $5.02 million bail, inmate records show.

Cordoba faces a possible maximum sentence of 39 years to life in state prison if he is convicted as charged.

The incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities have not provided a possible motive or further details in the crime.