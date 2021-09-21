Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of woman at Baldwin Hills senior apartments

Police investigate a fatal stabbing at the Buckingham Senior Apartments in Baldwin Hills on Sept. 16, 2021. (KTLA)

A man accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a senior housing community in Baldwin Hills has been charged with murder, Los Angeles Police Department officials announced Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Buckingham Senior Apartments in the 4000 block of Buckingham Road.

The victim, 69-year-old Bonny Dodd, was initially found by her caretaker, who called the fire department.

First responders treated the victim for multiple stab wounds, but she died from her injuries.

The suspect, 63-year-old Vincent Kennedy, was arrested at the scene.

On Monday, the case against Kennedy was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which charged him with murder, police said.

Authorities have not released information about a possible motive, and the relationship between the victim and suspect is unclear.

Anyone with additional information about the case can call the LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5111.