Man charged with murder in Irvine DUI crash that killed 20-year-old woman: DA

Antonio Calixto Navarrete, 40, is seen in an undated photo released by the Irvine Police Department on Aug. 23, 2020.

A man was charged with murder Friday after he ran a red light while driving under the influence and killed a 20-year-old woman in Irvine last week, officials said.

Antonio Calixto Navarrete, 40, of San Clemente, was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that slammed into a car in the intersection of Main Street and Culver Drive Aug. 22, killing Isadora Stabel, who was riding in the back seat with her seatbelt on, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Navarrete, who is a previously convicted drunk driver, was charged with one felony count each of murder, hit and run causing serious injury and driving under the influence, the DA’s office said.

He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life, and another four years and eight months, in state prison if convicted as charged.

After the crash, Navarrete fled the scene but was followed by two good Samaritans who called 911 and stayed behind his vehicle until police arrived and took him into custody, officials said.

“A young woman received a death sentence because a stranger decided to drink and get behind the wheel,” O.C. District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “Orange County roads have become incredibly deadly over the last few weeks because drivers are ignoring multiple warnings not to drink or use drugs and drive.”

Spitzer said the county is seeing a “disturbing trend,” with his office filing numerous cases involving fatal DUI crashes over the past month.

Navarrete’s arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2020. He is currently being held on $1 million bail.