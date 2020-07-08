Man charged with murder, kidnapping in violent Pico Rivera carjacking that killed 13-year-old girl

A 26-year-old man faces murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl during a violent carjacking in Pico Rivera over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.

People stand near the scene of a reported carjacking that left a 13-year-old girl dead. The crime started in Pico Rivera and ended in El Monte, where the suspect was taken into custody. (KTLA)

Jose Elias Aguilar has been charged with 10 counts, including corporal injury to a child and four counts each of carjacking and kidnapping during the commission of a carjacking, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He also faces special allegations of murder during the commission of a carjacking and kidnapping, and having previously been convicted of a crime.

Isabella Cortes was killed and her 8-year-old brother was severely injured during the July 5 incident.

The ordeal began about 2:05 p.m. when a family of six stopped at La Mano Tortilleria, at 9237 Whittier Blvd.

Four children — ages 17, 13, 11 and 8 — were left in the back seats of the family van with the engine and air conditioning running while their parents went inside to buy food. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who investigated the case, previously said the oldest sibling is 18.

Officials allege that Aguilar “jumped in” the front seat when the parents were still in the business, sheriff’s officials said.

Aguilar allegedly yelled at the children in Spanish to get out of the van, but he sped off before they were able to.

During the carjacking, the oldest daughter briefly fought with the suspect and she and her 11-year-old brother either got pushed out of the van or jumped out, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The two siblings received minor injuries, but the other two remained inside the van.

At the intersection of Deland Avenue and Whittier Boulevard, the 8-year-old boy was “forcefully ejected” as the van reached speeds of up to 50 mph. He suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Isabella Cortes is seen in an undated photo posted to a GoFundMe campaign.

Later, Isabella was also ejected from the van, hit a “stationary” object and died at the scene, officials said.

Aguilar, meanwhile, continued driving west before he crashed into another vehicle. He continued until the van stalled and he ran toward the Whittier Narrows Recreational Area, officials said.

He then carjacked another car from a man who had his wife and a 2-year-old child inside. The driver managed to jump back in the car and fought Aguilar for about 100 yards until they crashed into a nearby bridge, officials said. He faces a carjacking charge for that incident, too, officials said.

Aguilar tried to escape again, but was detained by “good Samaritans” who held him until police arrived, authorities said.

Aguilar was taken to a hospital for treatment and eventually arrested.

The suspect had recently been arrested and was released on zero bail for possession of a dirk or dagger and vandalism, officials said.

He had previously been convicted of first-degree burglary in Orange County in May 2017, the complaint shows.

Aguilar is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday for his most recent charges. He faces life without the possibility of parole and is eligible for the death penalty if convicted as charged.