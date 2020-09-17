Man charged with robbery, assault in Compton carjacking

LASD was searching for an armed carjacking suspect on Sept. 15, 2020. (KTLA)

A man who drew a large police response during an hours-long search for him in a Lynwood neighborhood earlier this week has been charged in connection with a Compton carjacking.

Deonte Murray, 36, faces one count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm/personal use of a firearm, a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman told KTLA.

The charges also include allegations that Murray is associated with a criminal street gang, discharging a rifle inflicting great bodily injury and personal use of an AR-15.

Murray allegedly carjacked a 51-year-old man who was shot in the leg with a high-powered rifle on Sept. 1 near the 500 block of Essey Avenue, officials said following his arrest.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies had obtained an arrest warrant for Murray when they spotted him driving in the area of Alondra Boulevard and Bradfield Avenue in Compton Tuesday.

A pursuit ensued and Murray eventually pulled over in the 3000 block of Carlin Avenue.

There, he eluded authorities for hours, prompting a massive law enforcement response.

Murray was found inside a trash bin at the end of property and was detained by SWAT officers.

Later, officials said the incident drew such a large response because of the weapon used during the carjacking and because it appeared to be gang-related.

Asked by KTLA the same day if the search was related to the Sept. 12 ambush shooting of two deputies in Compton, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said it was not.