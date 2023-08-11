A man has been arrested and charged on accusations that he drugged and raped several women over a three-year span in Los Angeles and West Hollywood.

The suspect, 37-year-old Andrey Thanh Nguyen, who also went by the name “Cosmo,” was formally charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

He was arrested Wednesday morning in East Los Angeles.

Andrey “Cosmo” Thanh Nguyen, 37, is shown in this mugshot provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He’s accused of drugging and raping five women over a three-year span.

He’s accused of drugging and raping five women between 2021 and 2023 in both L.A. and West Hollywood. His alleged victims ranged in age from 18 to 21, the DA’s Office said.

He faces more than a dozen felony charges related to the case, including seven counts of rape by use of drugs, three counts of sexual penetration by a controlled substance, and one count of forcible rape. He also faces drug-related charges and one count of sexual battery.

“The violence and trauma that the five survivors in this case endured is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón said in a news release. “My office is committed to working tirelessly to prevent sexual assault, support survivors, and hold abusers accountable.”

Gascón added that there may be additional victims in this case and he urged any survivors or witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau at 562-946-7960. Survivors in need of victim services can call the DA’s Bureau of Victim Services at 1-800-380-3811.

Nguyen appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He’s currently being kept at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic with bail set at $1.23 million.

His next court date is Aug. 30, according to jail records.