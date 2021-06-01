Man charged with shooting BB gun at Tesla in Norco is suspected in at least 6 more cases: CHP

Authorities have expanded their investigation of an Anaheim man charged with attempted murder in the firing of a BB gun at a Tesla in Norco last week, saying the man is now a suspect in at least six other similar cases and possibly more.

The details emerged at an arraignment hearing on Tuesday for Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 34, who has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1-million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

Rodriguez’s arrest last week came amid a spate of about 100 similar shootings across Southern California, which began in late April and have targeted motorists from Cerritos to Riverside. The California Highway Patrol is investigating Rodriguez in six other shooting incidents, according to a declaration filed in support of enhanced bail provided by CHP officer Steven Cuevas. No serious injuries have resulted from the shootings.

“Rodriguez is suspected of 7 cases of firing a BB gun at occupied vehicles while those vehicles were being driven,” Cuevas wrote. “Rodriguez was in possession of a BB gun and his vehicle was identified. Numerous CHP areas are currently investigating well over 100 similar incidents, some of which could possibly be linked to Rodriguez.”

