A man was charged Tuesday with stabbing a doctor and two nurses at Encino Hospital Medical Center last week.

Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, faces three counts of attempted murder with allegations of causing great bodily injury and prior convictions that include assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Around 3:50 p.m. last Friday, Amirsoleymani entered the hospital located at 16237 Ventura Blvd. and allegedly stabbed a doctor and then two nurses.

Amirsoleymani, armed with a knife, then barricaded himself inside the hospital, which was evacuated at some point.

Police, including a SWAT team, worked to bring him out to surrender, though it ultimately took “other methods outside of negotiation,” the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

He was transported to a local hospital for injuries that “appear to be self-inflicted,” police said, and was then taken into custody.

Two of the people injured in the stabbing have been released from the hospital, police said, while the third remains hospitalized in stable condition.

A police spokesperson said Friday that Amirsoleymani had originally gone into the hospital to seek treatment for injuries suffered in a car crash, although police were unable to find any evidence that a crash had actually occurred.

He has previously been arrested twice for allegedly battering a police officer and resisting arrest, according to LAPD.

Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at the L.A. County Superior Court Van Nuys branch.

The case remains under investigation by the LAPD.