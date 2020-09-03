Man charged with stealing truck, killing 30-year-old woman in Gardena hit-and-run

A 19-year-old man has been charged with crashing a stolen pickup into another vehicle in Gardena over the weekend, killing the other driver, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Isaiah Lono, aka Isaiah Portillo, of Hawthorne, is facing count each of murder, fleeing from the scene of a fatal collision and grand theft, as well as three misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage and one misdemeanor count of driving when privilege suspended or revoked, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Lono pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday, the DA’s office said.

The teen allegedly stole a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 from outside an auto shop before crashing the speeding vehicle into several others.

Lono fatally struck 30-year-old Angelica Gonzalez near Redondo Beach Boulevard and Vermont Avenue after running a red light, prosecutors said.

At the time of his arrest, Gardena police said Lono was suspected of driving under the influence. However, he was not charged with that crime.

Lono fled the scene of the crash, but good Samaritans surrounded him and prevented him from getting too far before police arrived, officials said.

The defendant remained in custody Wednesday on $2 million bail, inmate records show.

If convicted as charged, he could face more than 18 years to life in state prison.

Lono is scheduled to return to court Sept. 15.