A Texas man has been charged with vandalism and a hate crime after being seen on video damaging a large menorah in Beverly Hills on the first night of Hanukkah.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday on private property in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Foothill Road.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a sweater, cap and backpack throwing items from a bag at the installment. More footage shows the Nazi symbols etched on the base of the menorah, as well as a shattered light that that had been at the foot of the candelabrum.

Eric Brian King, 47, of Dallas, was arrested that night in connection with the crime.

He is facing one count of felony vandalism that includes a hate crime allegation.

“The ugliness of antisemitism has revealed itself in many ways throughout our community and across the country in recent weeks,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. “I condemn it, and we must make clear that such hate will not be tolerated. The conduct alleged in this case is despicable, especially coming during one of the most joyous times of the year for Jewish people. We will always stand up against such hatred and hold accountable those who commit hate crimes in Los Angeles County.”

King is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department.