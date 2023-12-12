A 32-year-old man has been charged with vandalism and hate crimes in connection with antisemitic drawings and graffiti on public and private property, including a Jewish synagogue, in Burbank and Glendale, authorities announced Tuesday.

Klinton Allister Dion, a transient known to frequent Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, El Segundo and Los Angeles, faces two counts of vandalism of religious property.

Prosecutors also charged the 32-year-old with 10 counts of hate crime since they believe the antisemitic vandalism was done to intimidate and deter people from “freely exercising their religious beliefs,” a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated.

Klinton Dion is seen in undated mugshots provided by the Burbank Police Department.

According to authorities, Dion left behind drawings of an Iron Cross and a swastika, both Nazi symbols, at an IHOP in Glendale on Nov. 24.

“Approximately two hours later, he allegedly vandalized Temple Emanu El in Burbank by drawing a large swastika and an Iron Cross on the property,” prosecutors said.

At around the same time, prosecutors say the transient allegedly drew “SS,” the well-known abbreviation for the Schutzstaffel, the leading security agency in Nazi Germany, on the walls of a garage and laundry machines at an apartment complex in Burbank.

The 32-year-old is also accused of vandalizing the Emmanuel Church in Burbank, property belonging to the City of Glendale, Moonlight Rollerway skating rink and Extra Space Storage Center with antisemitic imagery in November, authorities said.

Klinton Dion is seen in undated surveillance photos provided by the Burbank Police Department.

Despite prosecutors’ argument that Dion presents a danger to public safety and should be held on $650,000 bail, the court set his bail at $65,000.

“The escalating wave of anti-Semitic attacks against the Jewish community will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County,” asserted District Attorney George Gascón. “We have a zero tolerance for such behavior and our Hate Crimes Unit will work diligently to continue prosecuting such crimes.”

These charges came on the same day that a homeless man was charged with several felonies in connection with an attack on an Orthodox Jewish couple on their way to synagogue in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

If convicted on all counts, Dion faces a maximum 20-year sentence in state prison.

Hate crimes can be reported by calling 9-1-1 or by calling L.A. County’s LA vs. Hate hotline at 2-1-1.