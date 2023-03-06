A man is wanted by the California Highway Patrol after allegedly stealing a person’s car from their East Los Angeles home and then shooting at the victim’s friend who chased after him.

The incident was reported around 2:40 a.m. Monday along the eastbound 10 Freeway near the Rosemead Boulevard off ramp, according to the CHP.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly stole a Dodge Charger from the victim’s home and loaded it onto a white tow truck. The victim saw this and alerted authorities.

The victim’s friend then got into their own vehicle and followed the suspect onto the 10 Freeway until they both got off the highway.

While stopped, the suspect got out of the tow truck and walked toward a white SUV that had stopped near the friend’s vehicle, according to the CHP.

The tow truck continued on the off ramp while the suspect allegedly fired several rounds before getting into the waiting SUV and the driver took off.

The victim’s friend eventually crashed into the back of the friend’s vehicle, causing it to fall off the tow truck. The driver of the tow truck also fled the scene.

The victim’s friend was taken to a hospital with complaint of pain but was not shot during the ordeal.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Officer G. Dector or Officer M. Lizarraga at 323-980-4600.