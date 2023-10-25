A man is now a whole lot richer thanks to the biggest SuperLotto Plus jackpot in more than a decade.

The sole winner, identified by California Lottery officials as M. Shadoian, bought the ticket from Spring Valley Market in Victorville on Aug. 5.

The $82 million Shadoian won ended a jackpot roll that lasted nearly nine months. He declined to offer any public statements and wishes to remain private, the California Lottery said in a release.

Spring Valley Market received a $410,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

SuperLotto Plus drawings happen twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday evenings. Tickets cost $1 each and approximately 40 cents of each ticket sold goes towards public schools in California.

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning the SuperLotto Plus jackpot are 1 in 41,416,353.

For comparison, those odds are about seven times better than the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to California Lottery officials.

The highest-ever SuperLotto Plus jackpot was $193 million in 2002.