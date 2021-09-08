Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in DUI crash that killed Costa Mesa fire captain

Stephen Taylor Scarpa, 25, is seen in a photo released by Orange County prosecutors and sheriff’s officials on Nov. 6, 2018.

A man has been convicted of second-degree murder in a 2018 DUI crash that killed a Costa Mesa fire captain in Mission Viejo.

Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue Capt. Mike Kreza was riding a bicycle along Alicia Parkway near Via Burgos in November 2018 when he was struck by the driver of a van, later identified as Stephen Taylor Scarpa.

Kreza, who was training for an Ironman triathlon, suffered head and body trauma and died days later.

Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue Capt. Mike Kreza is seen with his family in an image posted to GoFundMe on Nov. 3, 2018.

The 18-year veteran with the fire department was off duty at the time. He was survived by his wife and three daughters.

Scarpa remained at the scene after the crash and was evaluated for DUI.

He appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and officials also found multiple prescription medications inside his vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Scarpa was arrested and eventually pleaded not guilty to murder in the case.

A jury found Scarpa guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

“The victim in this case mattered. He mattered to his loved ones, his co-workers at the Costa Mesa Fire Department, the community he served, and he mattered to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office,” DA Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “No child should have to be told that their daddy isn’t coming home because of the selfish decision of someone to get behind the wheel while under the influence. This defendant was admonished about the dangers of driving under the influence and that he could be charged with murder if he killed someone while driving under the influence. He ignored those warnings, he killed a human being, and now he’s a convicted murderer.“