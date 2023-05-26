A man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 killing of a father who was camping with his two daughters in Malibu Creek State Park, officials announced Friday.

A jury found Anthony Rauda guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Tristan Beaudette, 35, three counts of attempted murder and five counts of residential burglary, the latter stemming from a series of break-ins dating back to 2016.

He was acquitted on seven additional counts of attempted murder in connection with a rash of shootings, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Rauda is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7 and faces 40 years to life in prison, the Associated Press reported.

Erica Wu and Tristan Beaudette are seen in an undated photo posted to her Facebook page on June 23, 2018.

Beaudette was camping with his daughters, then 2 and 4, when he was shot in the head in June 2018.

The girls were not injured during the shooting, and the jury ruled that Rauda had not acted willfully to kill them or with premeditation, according to AP.

The third attempted murder charge was for the shooting of a man driving to a movie set in the Malibu area just days before Beaudette was killed. The driver was not injured.

Rauda eluded authorities for months before officials found him armed with a rifle on a remote hillside within the park that October.

He has a previous conviction in Ventura County from 2014, as well convictions in Los Angeles County dating back to 2006, according to a criminal complaint.

Beaudette’s murder, the previous shootings, the subsequent search for Rauda and the investigation leading to the charges against him became the topic of the first season of the “Lost Hills” podcast.