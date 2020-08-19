Man convicted of killing 9-year-old girl dies in San Bernardino County while awaiting trial for another slaying

A California man sentenced to death for strangling a 9-year-old girl has died of unknown causes while awaiting trial for a second killing.

This Nov. 18, 2016, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Dean E. Dunlap. Dunlap, 61, a condemned California inmate, died of unknown causes while awaiting trial in San Bernardino County, officials said.

Authorities say 61-year-old Dean E. Dunlap died July 29 at an outside hospital in San Bernardino County.

Autopsy results are pending.

Dunlap was sentenced to death in San Bernardino County in 2006 for the first-degree murder of 9-year-old Sandra Astorga in 1992.

Prosecutors say DNA linked him to that slaying, and to the 1991 strangling of Cynthia White.

He was charged with that killing in 2016 and moved from California’s death row to jail in San Bernardino County to await trial.