Man convicted of strangling 81-year-old man to death while he was asleep in his Newport Beach home

A jury convicted a Nevada man this week of murdering an 81-year-old man inside his Newport Beach home, strangling him as he slept inside his bedroom, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The guilty verdict against Anthony Thomas Garcia of Carson City, Nevada was delivered Tuesday.

While the jury found Garcia guilty of first degree murder, they did not find true the special circumstance of murder for financial gain. In court, prosecutors described the slaying as part of a long-running fight over the estate of the victim’s dying wife.

“This is a tragic case of how a family squabble over money and property crossed the line into murder,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement from his office.

On April 11, 2015, Abelardo “Abby” Lopez Estacion was found dead inside his bedroom by his live-in caretaker. At the time, his wife, Dortha Lamb, had been dying from terminal cancer and suffered from dementia. Her family had been arguing with Estacion over her assets including real estate properties in several Orange County cities and bank accounts.

They were just recently married but Estacion and Lamb had dated for more than 20 years. Her family accused Estacion of capitalizing on his wife’s health issues to take control of her estate.

The same day Estacion was killed, Lamb’s family asked a judge to grant a temporary restraining order against him and make him move out of their home. But the judge did not grant the order.

Estacion was strangled and killed just hours later, prosecutors said.

Garcia is not related to Lamb by blood but has other links to her family. According to prosecutors, he is the former boyfriend of her granddaughter and the father of two of Lamb’s great-granddaughters.

The DA’s office said a jury was unable to reach a verdict in a prior trial, and charges against Garcia were refiled last year.

Garcia faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years to life. His sentencing is scheduled for April 28.