A man was airlifted to a nearby hospital after he crashed into a tree and was ejected from his car in Thousand Oaks on Monday.

Authorities with the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a solo vehicle traffic collision that occurred on Aggen Road, north of SR-118 around 1:14 p.m. One report indicated that the driver, identified as Jorge Herrera Huerta, was ejected from his car, a 2005 Toyota Scion.

According to a preliminary investigation, Huerta was traveling southbound on Aggen Road at an unknown speed, when he lost control of the Scion. Officials say the back end of the Scion began to rotate in a clockwise motion, causing it to veer off the road. The car traveled onto a dirt shoulder and crashed into a tree and a water main. After the impact, the Scion spun back around and stopped, facing the wrong way in the northbound lane of Aggen Road.

Aggen Road was shut down for nearly two hours while CHP personnel investigated the collision and recovered the vehicle from the scene.

Huerta was airlifted to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks with major, but non-life threatening injuries.

The collision is currently under investigation at this time.