A man is dead after he was shot and crashed his car into parked vehicles in Gardena Sunday night, officials said.

At a few minutes before 11 p.m., the unidentified man was driving his white Toyota Corolla by some people standing along the street in the 14800 block of Chadron Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

At least one person in the group opened fire at the Corolla, striking the driver multiple times in the chest, officials said. The car then “crashed into several parked vehicles” in the 14700 block of the street, the release said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe the shots came from a group of for or five people, though no information about the suspects or the motive for the attack was available.