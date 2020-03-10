Man critically wounded in La Habra shooting

A shooting in a residential neighborhood in La Habra late Monday left a man critically wounded, police said.
The shooting took place shortly before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Euclid Street, between Lambert Road and La Habra Boulevard, according to the La Habra Police Department.
Officers encountered a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators suspected the shooting was possibly gang-related, officials said.
No further details were available as the investigation continued Monday night.
Anyone with information was urged to contact the La Habra Police Department. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 800-847-6227.