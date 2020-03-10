Man critically wounded in La Habra shooting

The 500 block of South Euclid Street in La Habra, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

A shooting in a residential neighborhood in La Habra late Monday left a man critically wounded, police said.

The shooting took place shortly before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Euclid Street, between Lambert Road and La Habra Boulevard, according to the La Habra Police Department.

Officers encountered a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators suspected the shooting was possibly gang-related, officials said.

No further details were available as the investigation continued Monday night.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the La Habra Police Department. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 800-847-6227.

UPDATE #1- Detectives on scene. One confirmed gunshot victim who was critically wounded & transported to local hospital. Crime is possibly gang related. Euclid will remain closed until further notice. Investigation is ongoing… — LaHabraPD (@LaHabraPD) March 10, 2020

Update #3 – Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling the Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or by accessing their website at https://t.co/JktiRxuykf — LaHabraPD (@LaHabraPD) March 10, 2020