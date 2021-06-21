Man critically wounded in police shooting pointed gun at officers, authorities say

Officers responding to a report of a suicidal person in Bell opened fire, critically wounding a man they say pointed a gun at them Sunday night.

Bell police received a call from a man that said he was depressed and had a gun, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller said he would meet the officers in the 6700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man pointing a gun to his head but were able to talk him into putting the firearm down momentarily, Sheriff’s Department Lt. Robert Westphal said.

But then the man picked up the gun again and pointed it at the officers, who opened fire, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Three officers were believed to have opened fire, critically wounding the man, Westphal said.

The wounded man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

The Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Bell Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.