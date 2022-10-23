A 29-year-old man died after he was involved in a three-car crash in Fullerton Sunday afternoon.

The crash at Harbor Boulevard and La Entrada Place took place at about 2:45 p.m., the Fullerton Police Department said in a press release.

According to authorities, the 29-year-old man was driving a dark gray Kia Forte at “a high rate of speed” when it collided with a gray Volkswagen Passat as it tried to turn in front of the Kia.

“The force of the collision caused both vehicles to hit a wall on the northeast corner of the intersection, spin out and come to rest north of the intersection near a bus bench,” the release said.

The driver of a third car, a red Dodge Neon, swerved to avoid the collision but lost control, coming to rest a block away at Harbor Boulevard and Hermosa Drive.

The Kia driver was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the Passat and passengers of the Neon and Passat were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. The condition of the Neon driver has not been disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Joshua Manes at 714-738-6812 or email joshua.manes@fullertonpd.org.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or visit p3tips.com/913.