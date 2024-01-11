Authorities responded to a four-vehicle crash Thursday in Hancock Park that left one person dead, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of the accident near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and McCadden Place at around 3:43 p.m.

At the scene, authorities found an approximately 80-year-old man who was not conscious or breathing and called for an ambulance.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, but confirmed that they did not take anyone to the hospital.

First responders on the scene of a fatal four-car crash in Hancock Park on Jan. 11, 2024. (Citizen app)

A fatal four-vehicle crash in Hancock Park on Jan. 11, 2024. (KTLA)

Video of the scene captured by Sky5 showed the scrum of cars in the road with a white canopy up against what appears to be a tan colored SUV.

Images posted to the Citizen App showed that same vehicle, which sustained significant damage, surrounded by first responders, and what appeared to be a body covered by a sheet in the road.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what may have led up to the crash, but no other injuries were reported.