A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College, and investigators believe the collision may have occurred on purpose.

The man was struck in a campus parking lot at about 7:30 a.m., and when paramedics arrived, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act,” officials noted.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. His condition is unknown.

Neither driver nor victim appear to be students, officials said.

Aerial footage showed a gray sedan that was stopped on a sidewalk, apparently having gotten there through the parking lot.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.