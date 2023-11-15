A male pedestrian is dead after he was hit separately by two vehicles minutes apart in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was in the roadway of Normandie Avenue north of Knox Street when he was first struck a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. That vehicle then fled without stopping to help.

Two minutes later, another vehicle struck the man again before also fleeing the scene.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to the hit-and-run drivers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Flannery at 323-421-2561 during business hours.

During non-business hours or on weekends, contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or

go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.