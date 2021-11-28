Man dead after Cypress Park shooting: Officials

A 40-year-old man is dead after he was shot by another man in Cypress Park late Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments.

The shooting was reported just after 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Roseview Avenue, near the intersection with Cypress Avenue, according to Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

Prange added that the man was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the LAPD.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was standing on the corner when he was shot an unknown number of times by a man in his 70s, police said.

The shooter then fled on foot, police added.

No further details were available.