A man is dead after a recreational vehicle was destroyed by a fire in Playa del Rey Saturday afternoon.

The fire on the shoulder of the road in the 13700 block of West Jefferson Boulevard was reported a few minutes before 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news alert. That address corresponds with the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve.

Footage shared to the Citizen app shows that the motorhome was almost entirely destroyed by fire.

“During fire extinguishment, a lifeless adult male was discovered in the vehicle,” fire officials said.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.