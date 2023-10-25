Firefighters battling a South Los Angeles blaze Wednesday morning discovered a man’s body.

The fire in a home at 1210 E. 35th St. in the Central-Alameda neighborhood was reported at about 10:20 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

About 25 minutes later, the firefight had extended to the home’s attic, but the room believed to be the source of the flames contained a man, who was “beyond medical help and determined deceased on scene,” the LAFD added in an update.

The fire was ultimately knocked down in about 35 minutes by 30 firefighters.

The man’s identity has not been released, and the LAFD arson team is investigating.