Man detained following report of assault, barricade situation in downtown L.A.

A man has been detained by police following an hourslong standoff in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call about 1:44 a.m. in the area of Wall Street and East 5th Street, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

A man in his 30s allegedly assaulted a neighbor before barricading himself inside his apartment.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition following the assault.

Police requested an armored vehicle to respond to the area about three hours into the standoff, the spokesperson said.

Sky5 was over the scene just before 5:30 a.m. as a man was being detained by police.

Authorities have not identified the assault suspect.