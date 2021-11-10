Man died from likely self-inflicted gunshot wound at Burbank shooting range: Police

Police are investigating a fatal, possibly self-inflicted shooting at an indoor shooting range in Burbank on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at 3:17 p.m. at the Firing-Line Indoor Shooting Ranges located at 1060 N. Lake Street, the Burbank Police Department reported in a news release.

“Officers and paramedics arrived on-scene and encountered an adult male inside the establishment who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head,” police said. “Based on the investigation by Detectives, it appears that the male likely died from a self-inflicted gunshot.”

The man was unconscious and not breathing, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.