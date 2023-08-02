A man died following an altercation with another man in Rosemead Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:05 a.m. in the 3300 block of Muscatel Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, described only as an Asian man between 50 and 55 years old, was found at the scene with abrasions to his upper torso and was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in an altercation with another man and was pushed to the ground during the incident, officials said.

The assailant was last seen heading north on Muscatel Avenue and out of sight. Authorities have no further details about the suspect.

The victim’s exact cause of death and what led up to the altercation remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call LASD’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.